Andres Iniesta‘s anticipated reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami will not come to fruition, reported by goal.com. The Barcelona legend is on the brink of signing a contract with UAE Pro League side Emirates Club FC.

Reportedly, Iniesta is scheduled to arrive in Dubai on Monday to finalize his move to Ras Al-Khaimah-based Emirates Club FC. The details of his contract suggest that he will be committing to the club until June 2024, with the option to extend for another year. This move follows the expiration of Iniesta's contract with J-League side Vissel Kobe earlier this summer, leaving him available as a free agent.

While initial speculations linked Iniesta with a potential move to MLS side Inter Miami, where he could have been reunited with his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, the seasoned midfielder has opted to continue his career in Asia. The decision sees him joining the ranks of the UAE Pro League club Emirates Club FC, marking a new chapter in his storied career.

Inter Miami had been actively bolstering their squad with notable signings, including three former Barcelona players: Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. However, Iniesta's impending move to Emirates Club FC removes the possibility of seeing him share the pitch with Messi on American soil.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.

Emirates Club FC is gearing up for the upcoming UAE Pro League 2023/24 season, set to commence on August 19. Andres Iniesta's presence is expected to contribute significantly to the team's aspirations as they embark on their league campaign.