Inter Miami, the MLS club that recently signed Lionel Messi, is taking steps to expand its DRV PNK stadium in preparation for the superstar's debut, reported by goal.com. With the stadium currently holding a capacity of 18,000 fans, Inter Miami recognizes the immense interest and anticipation surrounding Messi's arrival and aims to maximize attendance by increasing the stadium's capacity.

Following the announcement of Messi's signing last month, Inter Miami is expecting a surge in fan support, with the prospect of filling the stadium every week as the Argentine legend graces the pitch. Recognizing this opportunity, the club has decided to undertake the expansion project to accommodate the anticipated demand.

Messi's highly-anticipated debut for Inter Miami is scheduled for July 21, and the club is determined to have the extended stadium ready in time to create a memorable atmosphere for his first appearance in MLS. With the addition of extra stands, Inter Miami aims to create a larger seating capacity that can cater to the growing interest in the team and capitalize on the presence of one of football's greatest icons.

The decision to expand the DRV PNK stadium aligns with Inter Miami's goals of attracting larger crowds and creating an electric atmosphere during matches. Despite a challenging 2022-23 season, Inter Miami's average attendance has remained close to full capacity. Expanding the stadium is seen as a strategic move to meet the demand and ensure fans have the opportunity to witness Messi's brilliance on the pitch.

As Inter Miami eagerly awaits Lionel Messi's arrival, the club is committed to enhancing the fan experience and establishing a strong and passionate fan base. The expanded DRV PNK stadium will not only accommodate a larger number of supporters but also create an atmosphere befitting Messi's status as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

