One of the greatest football players of all time, Lionel Messi, has expressed his satisfaction with his move to Inter Miami and promised to maintain his high standard of performance, reported by goal.com. Messi recently arrived in the United States to complete his move to the Major League Soccer club after leaving PSG.

Despite interest from his former club, Barcelona, and significant offers from Al-Hilal, Messi chose to opt for a new challenge in Miami which will also see him reunited with former Argentina and Barcelona coach, Gerardo Martino.

Speaking in an interview with TV Publica, Messi declared that his mentality and approach to playing football will remain the same, regardless of where he’s playing. Messi asserted that he aims to give his best wherever he is playing in order to maintain a high level of performance.

Messi sounded ready for the new challenge that awaits him and expressed his confidence with the decision he has made. He further explained that he and his team were prepared and eager to take on the new challenge in Miami.

Messi's arrival has also sparked anticipation for his debut in an Inter Miami shirt, which could happen later this month. Preparations for his unveiling at DRV PNK Stadium are already in motion, and his debut is set to be a momentous occasion for both Inter Miami and the league as a whole.

As the club prepares for another chapter under the guidance of the Argentine maestro, fans of the beautiful game around the globe will be looking on with keen interest. With Lionel Messi’s enormous influence and proficiency, he is set to take MLS to new heights, and many hope that his arrival will act as a catalyst for other world-class players to follow.

