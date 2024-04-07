Inter Miami didn't pick up a win against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night, but they did see their star forward Lionel Messi return to action, which was quite a welcome sight. Messi had five shots and a goal in his return after he was subbed on for the second half of the game, although all Miami could do was battle to a 2-2 draw with the Rapids.
Now, the most popular club in the MLS will turn their attention to their upcoming CONCACAF Champions Cup matchup against Monterray, in which they currently trail 2-1 on aggregate. Even though he didn't play, Messi was involved in a dispute with the Mexican club, and Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino warned Monterrey that the Argentinian superstar would be looking for revenge in the second leg of the matchup.
“I don't have a comment, the same way we haven't commented on the situation before, it remains. Revenge, because where I come from, if two games are played, the first is called the first leg, the second is called the revenge. Nothing to do with this whole issue. I'm not even interested in creating anything. We are going to go play a game. If we win, we will continue [in the competition]; and if we lose, we will return home and think about the league. Everything that has to do with this soap opera is not our idea.” – Gerardo Martino, ESPN
Lionel Messi looking to lead Inter Miami comeback vs. Monterrey
While no one is really sure what happened, Messi was yelling at Monterrey's locker room after their first leg meeting, which prompted the club to file a complaint to CONCACAF over the incident. Whatever the issue was, given his dominant play on the field, Messi is not exactly an opponent you want to make angry ahead of a big upcoming game.
While Martino tried to downplay the incident, it's hard to ignore his suggestion that this could be a revenge match for Messi. After being unable to play in the first meeting, Messi will be looking to help lead Inter Miami back from the deficit they currently find themselves facing, and he could have some extra motivation to accomplish that based on the events that transpired the last time these two clubs met.
Messi has gone up against the best of the best in Europe, and you can bet he is going to be fired up as he attempts to stick it to Monterrey for whatever they did that upset him the last time these two teams played. That has to be a scary proposition for Liga MX giants, and it will be interesting to see if they can hold off Messi and advance to the semi-finals of the tournament.