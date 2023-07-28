David Beckham reveals emotional Lionel Messi phone call

Inter Miami chief David Beckham stated that he was emotional when he received the news that Lionel Messi would be joining the MLS club. The Argentine legend was unveiled as the Inter Miami player a few weeks ago. He has had an incredible start to life in the United States, scoring three goals in two appearances.

According to the reports from the Athletic, Beckham discussed the Messi transfer. He said, “I never thought I would have the same feeling as an owner as I had when I was a player. When I got the news [about Messi joining Inter Miami], I had the feeling I had when I walked out of Old Trafford or Wembley. I was like, ‘We've just beaten all competition to sign the greatest player ever to play our game”.

He added: “I phoned Jorge immediately and got emotional because I know what Inter Miami has been through over the last few years.

“Trying to build this club, the obstacles, the challenges – trying to get land (to build a stadium), going to legal battles – for all of the problems we've had, this one moment changed everything. It changed our whole club. Once Victoria woke up properly, she hugged me, and I got emotional again. I have come in every morning at 7.30am to see him — to know it's real.”

The 48-year-old was allowed to buy an MLS expansion franchise after representing LA Galaxy at the end of his playing days. This was where Inter Miami was born. Although their first match happened just three years ago, they have bought arguably the greatest footballer ever.

Beckham said he was on holiday with his family when Messi confirmed he would join Inter Miami. The former Manchester United man says that the news still gives him goosebumps.