Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham couldn't help but be emotional after watching Lionel Messi make his debut for the club and even score in his first MLS game.

Messi came in as a second-half substitute for Inter Miami's Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul on Friday, and he made his presence felt by scoring the game-winner off a free kick in the 94th minute. Beckham admitted after the game that he knew the goal was coming when the Argentine superstar was given the free kick deep in stoppage time, though it didn't stop him from being really ecstatic with the performance and the result.

On Instagram, Beckham celebrated the incredible moment for the club and thanked all the fans for the amazing support they showed. He also made sure to give a special shoutout to Messi for living up to the expectations.

“Incredible night in Miami. Thank you to all the fans for creating such a special atmosphere, I’m so proud of this club . We’ve just witnessed greatness…” Beckham wrote along with several photos of him and Messi from the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In a follow-up Instagram post, David Beckham also shared his appreciation for all the celebrities and sports personalities who attended the game and made Lionel Messi's debut an incredible success. LeBron James, Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian were among the several high-profile personalities who took some time from their busy schedules to be part of the amazing story.

Beckham called the event the “perfect night.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

It's definitely a day to remember for Beckham and all of Inter Miami. And lucky for everyone, with Messi set to be part of the team for the next two and half years, there's going to be more special moments like what all sports fans witnessed Friday.