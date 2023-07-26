It sure looks like Lionel Messi couldn't be any happier after leading Inter Miami to their second straight Leagues Cup win in as many games.

After scoring the game-winning free kick in their Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul, Messi kept the momentum going for the Herons when they faced Atlanta United on Tuesday. Messi finally started–after coming off as a second half substitute in his MLS debut–and didn't waste time making his impact.

The Argentine superstar scored a brace in the first 22 minutes of the game, with his first one coming off a right-footed shot to the corner of the net after his initial strike with his left foot hit the post. A little over 14 minutes later, he connected with Robert Taylor for a perfect one-two combination that saw him easily slot the ball to the right corner once again.

HE’S DONE IT AGAIN. Leo Messi scores his second for @InterMiamiCF in as many games! pic.twitter.com/e3RVVpWTlT — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 25, 2023

GO OFF, LEO MESSI. A 20-minute brace for @InterMiamiCF's star man. pic.twitter.com/vzrDobOFRc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 26, 2023

Inter Miami made it 3-0 just before halftime following a Robert Taylor goal. Then briefly after the second half opened, in the 53rd minute, Lionel Messi recorded an assist as he perfectly set up Taylor for his second score of the game.

It was definitely an amazing moment for Inter Miami, who closed the game with a 4-0 victory. More than the win, though, the club has shown that it made the right decision of bringing in Messi to the MLS.

As for Messi, it was clear he's happy with how his MLS career is going so far. On Instagram, he shared photos from the game against Atlanta United and simply captioned it with two checkmarks while tagging the Leagues Cup–indicating that they are now 2-0 in the competition.

Messi and Inter Miami return to action in one month when they play Charlotte FC in the regular MLS season on August 20. While the wait might be a little long, Messi has certainly proven to everyone that it's worth it.

Maybe Messi and his Herons can make it three straight wins when they come back.