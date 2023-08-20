Lionel Messi-mania is at an all-time high in the MLS right now. Messi has been on absolute fire since leaving Ligue 1 giants PSG to join Inter Miami, and his latest feat saw him lead his new club to victory in the Leagues Cup championship game over Nashville SC. After scoring his team's only goal in regulation, Inter Miami ended up winning a lengthy penalty shootout 10-9 to prevail as the champions of the tournament.

It's been hard to ignore Messi's heroics for his new club in his short stay with them to this point, and with everyone fawning over Messi, it led to an important message from Don Garber, the commissioner of the MLS. Garber encouraged the rest of the league to capitalize on the frenzy surrounding Messi, even if he doesn't play for their club.

“I know what I would do if I were a coach or a general manager. If I was the president of a club, and I heard Jim Curtin say this in Philadelphia, [I'd say]: ‘Come here and support your team.' Yeah, it will be nice to see somebody else wearing that pink jersey and that might be a special moment, but that was an opportunity for the Philadelphia Union to be on their way to winning another trophy. The league isn't going to mandate those kinds of things. It's really up to our teams.” – Don Garber, ESPN

It's safe to say that interest in the MLS has risen with the arrival of Messi, and Garber wants teams across the league to use that to their advantage. The MLS has been waiting for something like this to spur their growth, and they finally have what they need in Messi to help grow the league. Garber wants every club to allow Messi to help them grow, even though he only plays on Inter Miami, and it will be interesting to see if more clubs begin to embrace playing against him in the future.