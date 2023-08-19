Even at this stage of his career, when he has nothing left to prove, Lionel Messi continues to shut his doubters up. Unexpectedly, one of his doubters proved to be a former employee of Inter Miami, his current club.

According to the reports from Sportskeeda, Inter Miami's former assistant coach Jason Kreis blasted Messi's influence on a football team a few years ago. He reportedly said that the Argentine World Cup winner will do nothing to improve the worst MLS team, and the quality around him will remain the same.

Speaking to the media in 2014, Kreis said that the Inter Miami man wouldn't do anything to influence a poor MLS team. He spoke to the Daily Express, saying, “I firmly believe that if you put Lionel Messi on the worst team in Major League Soccer, they would still be the worst team in Major League Soccer.”

These comments haven't aged at all, as Messi has drastically turned Inter Miami's fate around this season. David Beckham's franchise was without a win and at the bottom of the table when the Argentine World Cup winner arrived. Fast forward a month, Inter Miami is on a six-match winning streak, and Messi has scored in all those games. The former Barcelona man scored nine goals in six games for the MLS club and will contest the Leagues Cup final.

The impact of Messi on Inter Miami and the MLS is so high that a few pundits claim that the Argentine legend has saved the competition. Former USA international Geoff Cameron believes the viewership numbers of the MLS have increased drastically since Messi's move to Inter Miami.