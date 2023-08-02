Jordi Alba, the Spanish left-back, has revealed the reasons behind his decision to join Inter Miami and Lionel Messi, choosing the MLS club over other more financially rewarding offers, reported by goal.com. Despite having better offers on the table, Alba stated that Inter Miami displayed the utmost urgency to sign him, making him feel important and valued as a player.

During his unveiling ceremony at DRV PNK Stadium, Alba expressed his excitement about reuniting with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami. He emphasized that the presence of these familiar faces played a significant role in his decision-making process, as they create a sense of camaraderie and familiarity within the team.

Alba, who ended his 11-year stint with Barcelona after his contract expired, was unveiled as the newest addition to Inter Miami's squad. The American club has been keen on recruiting former Barcelona stars, and Alba's signing marks the third Barcelona reunion in the team this summer.

While both Messi and Busquets arrived in the US in July, Alba's unveiling was slightly delayed due to the birth of his son Paolo. Now that he has officially joined the squad, Alba is eager to contribute to the team's success on the field.

With the reunion of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, Inter Miami's prospects are looking promising. The trio's understanding and chemistry from their time together at Barcelona could prove to be invaluable assets for the team's success in the upcoming Leagues Cup round of 32 clash against Orlando City. As they prepare for the game, Alba's decision to choose Inter Miami over other offers highlights the club's determination and appeal as they continue to build a competitive and successful squad.