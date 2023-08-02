Inter Miami‘s head coach, Tata Martino, is delighted with the positive impact Lionel Messi‘s presence is having on the team, reported by goal.com. Alongside Messi, the arrivals of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba from Barcelona have created a star-studded dressing room, and Martino believes that the experience and talent of these players are helping the rest of the squad to grow and develop.

Speaking to reporters, Martino expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the team, stating that the players are not intimidated by the greatness of Messi, Busquets, and Alba. Instead, they are eager to learn from their illustrious careers and achievements in world football. Martino emphasized the importance of having players of such calibre and legacy in the squad, as it inspires and motivates the others to improve their game.

The impact of these three former Barcelona stars is already evident on the pitch. Since Messi's arrival, Inter Miami has secured two consecutive victories in the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul and Atlanta United, with the Argentine forward contributing three goals to the team's success.

The recent addition of Jordi Alba completes the Barcelona reunion at Inter Miami, adding further experience and quality to the squad. The trio's familiarity and understanding from their time together at Barcelona is likely to enhance the team's chemistry and performance on the field.

Inter Miami's next challenge will be in the Leagues Cup round of 32, where they will face Orlando City on Tuesday. With the guidance and influence of Messi, Busquets, and Alba, the team will look to continue their winning streak and make a strong impression in the tournament.

Overall, Tata Martino is delighted with the impact of Lionel Messi and his former Barcelona teammates at Inter Miami. Their presence is not only elevating the team's performance on the field but also contributing to the growth and development of the other players, creating a promising atmosphere within the club.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.