Jordi Alba officially reunites with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Are Inter Miami making an FC Barcelona B team in the MLS? After the signature of Lionel Messi, the American soccer club secured the signings of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, respectively. The trio spent a golden time at Camp Nou and will be looking to recreate their magic in Inter Miami.

According to the reports from MLS Soccer, Alba has signed a contract with Inter Miami until 2024, with an option to extend it for a further year. He was a free agent after being released by Barcelona earlier this summer. He was initially linked with a move to Atletico Madrid but has ended his European chapter.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Jordi is an accomplished, dynamic, and experienced player that we're excited to acquire to continue bolstering our squad,” said chief soccer director and sporting director Chris Henderson in a release.