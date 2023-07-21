Jordi Alba officially reunites with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Are Inter Miami making an FC Barcelona B team in the MLS? After the signature of Lionel Messi, the American soccer club secured the signings of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, respectively. The trio spent a golden time at Camp Nou and will be looking to recreate their magic in Inter Miami.
According to the reports from MLS Soccer, Alba has signed a contract with Inter Miami until 2024, with an option to extend it for a further year. He was a free agent after being released by Barcelona earlier this summer. He was initially linked with a move to Atletico Madrid but has ended his European chapter.
“Jordi is an accomplished, dynamic, and experienced player that we're excited to acquire to continue bolstering our squad,” said chief soccer director and sporting director Chris Henderson in a release.
“He has proven for over a decade that he is one of the best fullbacks in the sport due to his defensive solidity and capacity to contribute to the attack. We know he'll help Inter Miami achieve the club's objectives this season and beyond.”
Alba spent 15 seasons in La Liga with Valencia and FC Barcelona, respectively. In his time in the Spanish League, he made 605 appearances across all competitions, scoring 37 goals and providing 107 assists. He has won 20 club and country trophies and scored ten goals for the Spain National Team. If Barcelona fans remember Alba's combination with Messi on the left flank at Camp Nou, they would surely be anxious to see them both again in Inter Miami.