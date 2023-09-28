Inter Miami faced a disappointing defeat in the US Open Cup final as they went down 2-1 to Houston Dynamo. The absence of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba due to injuries was keenly felt, leaving Miami without their star player's magic on the field. Houston Dynamo seized control early in the match, taking the lead in the 24th minute with a goal from Griffin Dorsey. Their dominance continued, and Miami's troubles compounded when DeAndre Yedlin's foul in the box resulted in a penalty, confidently converted by Amine Bassi.

In the second half, Inter Miami, under the watchful eye of owner David Beckham, showed signs of resurgence. Josef Martinez managed to pull one back for Miami in the 92nd minute. However, it was too little too late, and Houston held on to secure the US Open Cup. The absence of Messi, whose fitness had been a subject of speculation, was a significant blow for Miami. Without their star, they lacked clinical finishing and the creative spark Messi typically provides. His absence was palpable on the field.

Houston's dominance was evident in the statistics, particularly in the first half, where they took a remarkable 18 shots compared to Miami's solitary attempt. This marked one of the most significant shot disparities in the first half of any MLS match in 2023. Although Inter Miami improved in the second half, the damage was already done, and Houston's resilient defense held firm. While Josef Martinez did manage to score late in the game, he missed crucial chances earlier in the match that could have altered the outcome. The 30-year-old striker couldn't replicate his usual clinical finishing, squandering two promising opportunities.

In the end, Inter Miami's hopes were dashed in a chaotic final few seconds. They couldn't convert their last-gasp opportunities, lacking composure and clinical precision when it mattered most. The absence of Messi undoubtedly played a significant role in Miami's disappointing performance, leaving fans wondering how different the outcome might have been with their star player on the pitch.