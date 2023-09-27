Ever since Lionel Messi made his MLS arrival, the soccer community can't get enough of him. Now, his team prepares for one of the biggest games of his career in the U.S. without knowing if he will play or not. Messi's Inter Miami is in the final of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. It is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States, and Lionel Messi is going to be a game-time decision for the contest. Here is everything you need to know before kickoff.

What is the U.S. Open Cup?

The U.S. Open Cup is the longest-running sports competition in American sports. It is a single-elimination tournament featuring teams from all around the country. While MLS teams have dominated the competition, teams from professional leagues, including the USLC, USL1, and NISA, have competed. Amateur teams also partake in the tournament.

The U.S. Open Cup has been played every year since 1913 except for 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. MLS teams began play in 1996 and has dominated ever since. The last time a non-MLS team won the cup was in 1996, when the Rochester Rhinos walked away victorious.

Orlando City SC is the defending champion, but they were eliminated in the Round of 32 during their first game in the tournament. Now, Inter Miami has reached the U.S Open Cup final. They are taking on the Houston Dynamo, but there is one overarching question. Will Lionel Messi play in the game?

Lionel Messi's status

Inter Miami has been unstoppable since Messi came to town, but the 36-year-old has been dealing with injury issues as of late. While he started on Sept. 20 in a 4-0 victory over Toronto, he left the game after halftime due to a leg injury.

Messi is dealing with a scar tissue problem from an old injury, and he didn't travel to the team's last game against Orlando City, a game in which the team lost. He also missed the Sept. 16 loss to Atlanta.

The megastar is a game-time decision for the U.S. Open Cup.

“We will decide tomorrow based off how he's feeling,” coach Gerardo Martino said the day before the final.

If it weren't a final, the team likely wouldn't risk playing their superstar, but because the stakes are high, there is a chance we see Messi take the field. The team is very reliant on their forward, and they will likely need him if they want to beat a Houston Dynamo team that has been on a roll as of late.

Houston Dynamo manager Ben Olsen is preparing as if Messi will play. The superstar always shows up in the biggest moments, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him tough this one out.

Inter Miami has been ride or die with Messi, but he isn't the team's only star dealing with an injury issue. Perhaps the next best player, Jordi Alba, is not expected to play because of muscle soreness. Messi and Alba are former Barcelona teammates and joined David Beckham's team around the same time.

When and where is the final?

The U.S Open Cup Final is at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Inter Miami and Houston Dynamo will be facing off at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Inter Miami's home venue.

This year is the 108th edition of the tournament. Messi and Inter Miami already won the Leagues Cup on the back of Lionel Messi's skill. If he is able to go, there is a good chance the former bottom-dwellers will be able to claim another trophy in only a matter of a couple of months.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo FC

The soccer match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. It is also in Spanish on Universo. The final can be streamed on a number of platforms, including fuboTV, Peacock, and Paramount+.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 27 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: DRV PNK Stadium — Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

TV channel: CBS Sports Network| Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Inter Miami -180