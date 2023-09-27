Inter Miami is gearing up for the U.S. Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo, but everyone is wondering whether or not their star forward Lionel Messi is going to be suiting up for the game. Messi is dealing with irritation from the scar tissue of an old injury he dealt with in one of his leg muscles, leaving everyone to wonder this; is Lionel Messi playing tonight in the U.S. Open Cup final vs. the Houston Dynamo?

Lionel Messi injury status vs. Dynamo

Messi has sat out three of Inter Miami's past four games, and did not train with the team on Tuesday in preparation for this match. However, given how it's the final match for the U.S. Open Cup and there's some silverware on the line, Inter Miami may decide to see if Messi is good enough to play in this one in an effort to walk away as the victors of the tournament.

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino said on Tuesday that even he had no idea whether or not Messi would play, and it seems like he's a game-time decision due to this injury. There's always a chance that Messi could start and come out of the game early, or come off the bench later in the game if the contest is close and his team needs a spark.

Messi surely wants to play in this game, but Inter Miami may not be willing to risk further injury by sending him on the field if he's not fully healthy. It looks like the star Argentinian is a question mark for the U.S. Open Cup final, and there likely won't be resolution on his status until shortly before kickoff.