Lionel Messi‘s presence at Inter Miami has caused quite a stir in the world of football, and for one dedicated fan, it even cost him his job, reported by goal.com. Cristian Salamanca, an employee at a cleaning company, found himself in a remarkable situation when he managed to secure Messi's autograph but ended up losing his job as a consequence.

Salamanca's encounter with Messi occurred when he was tasked with cleaning the area where the team buses park at Inter Miami's stadium. As fate would have it, he was present when the players disembarked from the bus, and Messi was the last to step off. Seizing the opportunity, Salamanca called out to Messi and held up his Argentina shirt, along with a marker, to request an autograph. Messi obliged and provided his autograph to the enthusiastic fan.

However, this well-intentioned act led to immediate consequences. Security personnel quickly intervened, removing Salamanca from the scene and subsequently terminating his employment. Despite losing his job, Salamanca expressed no regrets, stating that the opportunity to obtain Messi's autograph was “worth every second” of the ordeal.

Inter Miami, much like many professional sports organizations, maintains a strict policy regarding professionalism and interaction with players. Both internal staff and external contractors are expected to maintain a professional demeanor and refrain from seeking autographs or photos from players to ensure a focused environment.

While Salamanca's actions may have resulted in an unfortunate outcome, it's a testament to the magnetic appeal of Lionel Messi that fans are willing to go to great lengths to capture a moment with one of the greatest footballers of all time. As Inter Miami continues its journey in various competitions, including the upcoming Leagues Cup match against FC Dallas, Messi's impact on and off the field continues to resonate with fans around the world.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.