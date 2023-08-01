Inter Miami‘s newest signing, Lionel Messi, is determined to break down the language barrier as he settles into his new club in Florida, reported by goal.com. The Argentine icon has spent his entire professional career in Spain and France, where he didn't need to learn English. However, with his move to the United States for the 2023 season, Messi recognizes the importance of effective communication with his new teammates.

According to Inter Miami player Rob Taylor, Messi is diligently taking English lessons to improve his language skills. While his conversational level may not be perfect yet, he has made efforts to communicate in English with some of his colleagues on the field. Taylor mentioned that football is a universal language, and despite the language barrier, the players can still understand and connect with each other while playing.

Messi's presence on the training ground and during competitive matches is already proving to be inspiring for his teammates. Taylor expressed his awe at playing alongside Messi and learning from the football legend's decision-making abilities. He noted that Messi's level of precision and decision-making during games and training is exceptional, making him a valuable mentor for the younger players in the team.

The Argentine superstar has already made an impact in Miami, both on and off the field. He has scored three goals in his first two games for Inter Miami, impressing fans and teammates alike. Beyond his football skills, Messi's arrival has also helped raise the profile of American soccer and attracted A-list celebrities to the DRV PNK Stadium.

As Lionel Messi continues to work on his English and builds stronger bonds with his teammates, Inter Miami can expect to witness his magic on the field and benefit from the wealth of experience he brings to the team. His presence is sure to elevate the performance and ambitions of the club in the Major League Soccer (MLS) competition.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.