Lionel Messi has recently made his return to the pitch for Inter Miami after dealing with a right hamstring injury, and what a return it's been. After coming off the bench to help his club salvage a draw against the Colorado Rapids last week, Messi added to his extensive highlight reel of goals with a long-distance banger against Sporting KC on Saturday night.
Early in the second-half with the teams knotted at one goal apiece, Messi found himself on the ball a few yards outside the 18-yard box. With space in front of him, he wound up for a long-distance shot, and ended up perfectly placing it in the top right corner of the net to give Miami their first lead of the night at 2-1.
LIONEL MESSI SCORES TO GIVE INTER MIAMI A 2-1 LEAD 🎯
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 14, 2024
Lionel Messi continues to dominate for Inter Miami
Ever since making the jump from PSG in Ligue 1 of France to the MLS, Messi has been simply dominant when he's been on the field. Inter Miami struggled a bit in his recent absence, but he has managed to make a big return to help his side get back on track, and they picked up a big three points against Kansas City in their latest contest.
While this rocket from Messi ended up giving Miami a 2-1 lead, they quickly relinquished it when Erik Thommy scored his second goal of the night just seven minutes after this shot found the back of the net. Luis Suarez ended up playing the hero in this one, as his 71st minute goal gave Miami a 3-2 lead they would not relinquish, allowing them to escape with the victory.
With this win, Inter Miami has jumped up to first place in the standings for the time being, although their 15 points match the New York Red Bulls, who have a game in hand on them right now. However, with Messi back in the fold scoring goals like this one, you can bet that they are going to make a serious run for the title throughout the course of the campaign.
Messi has only played in four of those nine league contests, but he's been playing at quite a high level when he's been on the field. Messi has scored four goals in those four games, while also bagging an assist as well, showcasing the massive impact he has on his team's attack when he is on the field. That's typically what you'd expect from arguably the best soccer player in the world right now, though.
After adding this goal to his long list of spectacular goals and helping Inter Miami pick up a big victory, the Argentinian forward and the rest of his team will shift their focus to their next matchup, which will take place against Nashville SC next weekend. Messi is only just getting started in his return to fitness it seems, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him add to his goal tally the next time he takes the field.