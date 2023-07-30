As Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami continues to make waves in the Leagues Cup with the Argentine icon leading the charge, Florida neighbors Orlando City have confidently asserted that they “will be ready” for their highly anticipated derby clash. Both teams have secured their spot in the last 32 of the competition, setting the stage for an exciting encounter, reported by goal.com.

Since joining Inter Miami as a free agent, Messi has wasted no time in showcasing his magic on the pitch, netting three goals in just two appearances. His arrival has injected new life into a previously struggling Inter Miami side, catapulting them into contention in the Leagues Cup.

Orlando City, however, remains undaunted by the prospect of facing a formidable Messi and his rejuvenated teammates. Speaking to reporters after Orlando's progression to the last 32 with a draw against the Houston Dynamo and a victory over Liga MX side Santos Laguna, head coach Oscar Pareja assured Messi and Inter Miami that his team would be prepared for the showdown. Pareja emphasized the team's focus and determination to secure victory in the upcoming derby match.

Inter Miami, boasting wins over Cruz Azul and Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup, has been on a high since Messi's arrival. His presence has not only elevated the profile of the team but also brought renewed attention to the American game as a whole. With the support of former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Messi's impact has been felt both on and off the field.

As the date for the derby clash draws near, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Messi's brilliance against a resolute Orlando City side. With both teams vying for major silverware in 2023, the stage is set for an enthralling battle between two of Florida's finest MLS clubs.

