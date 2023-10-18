Lionel Messi, the Argentine superstar currently gracing Inter Miami in MLS, has revealed his post-season plans amid speculation of a potential return to Barcelona on loan. Messi's journey with Miami began after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired in the summer. Since then, he has made a significant impact, notching 11 goals in his first 13 appearances for the MLS outfit.

Messi's influence was pivotal as he led Inter Miami to triumph in the inaugural Leagues Cup and steered them to the final of the U.S. Open Cup. However, injuries hampered his availability later in the season, contributing to the team's failure to secure a spot in the MLS playoffs. Their 2023 season will conclude with a doubleheader against Charlotte.

Amid rumors of a potential loan move back to Barcelona during the MLS off-season, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner addressed the speculations following his stellar performance for Argentina in a 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Peru. He firmly ruled out the possibility, stating, “No, I will train, I will play our upcoming match [against Charlotte FC], and I will try to get here [to the national team] in the best possible way for November.”

The global football icon also expressed disappointment over Inter Miami's playoff miss and the grueling schedule. “It's really a shame. We came very close,” Messi commented, acknowledging their challenges, including injuries and an exhausting match schedule in July.

Looking ahead, Messi shared his post-season plans, which include a well-deserved holiday in Argentina, a rare opportunity for him to unwind. He emphasized his commitment to returning for pre-season training in January, ready to start anew and prepare for the challenges ahead.

As Inter Miami braces for their clash with Charlotte FC, Messi's availability remains uncertain, with the global football community keenly watching his every move and decision, both on the field and off.