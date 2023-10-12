Barcelona's vice-president, Eduard Romeu, has reiterated the club's commitment to giving Lionel Messi a well-deserved tribute. Still, he refrains from speculating on the possibility of Messi's return to the team. Since his departure to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, the World Cup winner has been the subject of persistent rumors linking him back to Barcelona. However, the footballing legend surprised the world when he chose to join Inter Miami in the summer instead of returning to his former club.

With the MLS season concluding at the end of the year and Inter Miami ruled out of competing in the playoffs, the prospect of Messi returning to Barcelona on loan has resurfaced. However, the financial challenges Barcelona faces make this move seemingly impossible.

Nonetheless, there is a silver lining for Barcelona fans. It's highly likely that the Argentine superstar will be honored with a grand tribute in front of the Camp Nou faithful once the stadium reopens. Eduard Romeu expressed the club's enthusiasm for this special occasion, emphasizing Messi's unquestionable contributions to the team.

While the reunion with Barcelona remains uncertain due to financial constraints, the focus is unwavering on delivering an emotional tribute to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. The exact timing of this celebration remains unknown, but the anticipation among fans is palpable.

As Messi continues to don the Inter Miami jersey, representing the team in the MLS, he may also find himself in action for Argentina during the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru. The football world eagerly watches as the legend's remarkable career saga unfolds.