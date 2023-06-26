Lionel Messi has shared his thoughts ahead of his highly anticipated debut for Inter Miami, expressing his excitement as he prepares to embark on a new chapter in his illustrious career, reported by goal.com.

Following his recent appearances for Newell's Old Boys and in a farewell match for Juan Roman Riquelme at La Bombonera, Messi confirmed that he will be taking a few days off before making his way to Miami to join his new club. The Argentine superstar turned heads during his 36th birthday testimonial for Maxi Rodriguez, dazzling fans with a sensational first-half hat-trick that included a trademark free-kick.

In an interview with Argentinian Public Television, Messi reflected on the experience, stating, “It is a very nice feeling to have been able to be at [Riquelme's] testimonial, with all that he means for football in Argentina, what he means to Boca, to be once again in ‘La Bombonera'. Now there will be a few days of vacation, and then I will start in my new city, my new club (Inter Miami). I am very excited.”

The footballing world eagerly awaits Messi's official unveiling as an Inter Miami player, which is set to take place after his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this month. Once the paperwork is finalized, Messi will join the star-studded roster of Inter Miami, adding his immense talent and unrivaled experience to the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise.

Inter Miami fans and football enthusiasts in the United States are buzzing with anticipation, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the legendary Argentine forward on American soil. Messi's move to the MLS represents a significant milestone in the growth of football in the country and is expected to attract widespread attention and support.

As Lionel Messi prepares to begin his new journey with Inter Miami, there is no doubt that his presence will elevate the profile of the club and the league as a whole. With his exceptional skills and unrivaled track record, Messi has the potential to inspire a new generation of players and captivate fans across the United States.