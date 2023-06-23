Inter Miami officially has a Barcelona feel to it. After Lionel Messi recently joined the club in a groundbreaking move for Major League Soccer, one of his former teammates has followed suit. After weeks of rumors, Sergio Busquets, who just saw his contract expire with the LaLiga giants, is set to join Messi in South Beach and become the club's latest international signing, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Busquets had offers from the Saudi Pro League but the chance to reunite with his good friend was too good to pass up. Plus, the Spaniard gets to live in Miami. What's better?

While David Beckham's side is currently one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, there is a belief that Messi on his own can help turn around their fortunes. I mean, he's still a top-notch player who just led Argentina to a World Cup back in December.

As for Sergio Busquets, he's one of the best holding midfielders of all time and can truly play from box to box. He's not the most threatening player in the final third but Busquets is incredibly solid in the engine room. That's going to undoubtedly benefit Inter Miami.

There have also been rumors that Jordi Alba may also take his talents across the pond and play for Inter. He's also set to be a free agent this summer after Barcelona and the player decided to terminate his contract a year early.

Beckham is cooking something special in South Beach and it will be very exciting to see what these global stars can accomplish in the MLS.