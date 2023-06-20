Inter Miami is gearing up for Lionel Messi‘s highly anticipated debut in Major League Soccer (MLS), reported by ESPN. According to owner Jorge Mas, the club is planning for Messi to make his first appearance on July 21 in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.

While Messi, 35, has expressed his intention to join Inter Miami after departing Paris Saint-Germain, the deal has yet to be finalized. Speaking to a group of reporters, including the Miami Herald, Mas revealed that the club will not receive direct financial support from the MLS, and no rules will be altered to accommodate Messi's presence on the team's roster.

Inter Miami has made arrangements for Lionel Messi's debut to take place at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The match against Mexican side Cruz Azul is expected to draw significant attention from fans eagerly awaiting Messi's arrival.

Mas emphasized that Inter Miami has been diligently preparing for Messi's arrival. This includes expanding the stadium's capacity by approximately 3,000 seats, bringing it to 22,000. Enhanced security measures for players will be implemented for both home and away games.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Having witnessed the “Messi mania” during Argentina's training in Miami before the 2022 World Cup, Mas believes Messi's arrival will be a game-changer for MLS. He encouraged other team owners to seize this moment and capitalize on the opportunity presented by Messi's presence.

The Argentine captain, who turned down offers from Barcelona and Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, expressed his eagerness to face this new challenge. Messi's decision to join Inter Miami has generated immense excitement within the league and is expected to significantly raise the profile of soccer in the United States.

As the countdown begins to Lionel Messi's debut in MLS, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the legendary forward grace the American soccer stage. His arrival not only represents a milestone for Inter Miami but also signifies a major shift in the landscape of professional soccer in the United States.