Lionel Messi had a journey of a lifetime in the span of two years. He had to endure all the drama alongside Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe at PSG. A move to Inter Miami also prompted a huge change in his career and personal life. Talks about his legacy being withered down because of his MLS transition have surfaced ever since. But, he has remained resilient much like another Argentinian legend in Diego Maradona. Messi has taken inspiration from him which for him to a World Cup victory for his country and eighth Ballon d'Or win over Erling Haaland.

Lionel Messi has got to be one of the biggest names to ever hit the world. But, he also takes inspiration from greats who have paved the way for his success like Diego Maradona. It just so happens that the Ballon d'Or honors fell on the day of Maradona's 63rd birthday. The Inter Miami star did not forget to drop his thanks to the late legend of Argentina, via Alex Brotherton of Goal.

“Today I wanted to mention Diego. There’s no better place to wish him happy birthday than here, around many people loving football, as he wanted. Wherever you are, Diego… happy birthday. This [award] also goes to you,” the Inter Miami star declared.

Not only did Messi beat out Erling Haaland for the elusive trophy but he was also able to fulfill the wishes of the deceased legend from Argentina. Maradona passed away in 2020 and was not able to his home team hoist the great gold trophy in triumph.