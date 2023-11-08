Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi aims to create a Barcelona reunion at Inter Miami, with Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets already on board.

Fresh off his 2023 Ballon d'Or win, Lionel Messi is determined to transform Inter Miami into a team of his own. With former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets already by his side, Messi is now eyeing another reunion as he urges Inter Miami to bring in Ivan Rakitic.

According to MARCA, Messi has requested David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami, to facilitate Rakitic's arrival. The intriguing part is that the move might come at a minimal cost, as Rakitic appears unlikely to renew his contract with Sevilla. Reports suggest the club is seeking an 85% reduction in his current salary, making the prospect of joining Inter Miami even more enticing.

The relationship between Messi and Rakitic during their time at Barcelona was notable for its on-field success, but off the pitch, there were moments of tension. Rakitic openly acknowledged their professional relationship, stating, “Messi and Luis Suarez have been my teammates for six years, and very important people. I respect them, although they are not my best friends.” Despite personal differences, their partnership was pivotal in Barcelona's achievements under Luis Enrique.

One of the standout moments from their time together was the remarkable 2015 Champions League victory, where their chemistry on the field was on full display. That season, they achieved the historic treble, capturing La Liga and Copa del Rey in addition to the UEFA Champions League title.

With Messi's aspiration to create a Barcelona reunion at Inter Miami, fans and enthusiasts eagerly await the potential arrival of Rakitic to further strengthen the bond of former teammates in the MLS. The prospect of these iconic football figures coming together on American soil is generating excitement and anticipation in the world of football.