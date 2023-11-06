Gremio boss Renato Gaucho said it would be a miracle to prevent Luis Suarez from joining Inter Miami in MLS and reunite with Lionel Messi

Gremio boss Renato Gaucho has acknowledged that it would take nothing short of a miracle to prevent veteran striker Luis Suarez from joining Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) and reuniting with his former teammate Lionel Messi, reported by GOAL. Suarez, who is currently based in Brazil, has received clearance to terminate his contract at Gremio by the end of the calendar year, paving the way for a new chapter in his illustrious career in the United States.

Inter Miami, aiming to fortify their squad for the upcoming season, have openly expressed their interest in acquiring Suarez's services. With Messi already on board and deals finalized for renowned players like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, the prospect of Suarez joining the MLS outfit seems increasingly likely.

Gaucho, speaking after Suarez's pivotal goal secured a 1-0 victory for Gremio against Bahia, conceded, “It will take a miracle [for Suarez to stay]. He already has plans for 2024. It’s his decision. I’d like him to stay, but we have to be honest with our fans.” The Gremio manager's comments reflect the inevitability of Suarez's departure, further fueling speculation about his imminent move to Inter Miami.

Suarez, celebrated for his remarkable stints with Liverpool and Barcelona, is anticipated to formalize his agreement with Inter Miami ahead of the 2024 MLS season. This transfer marks a significant development in his diverse career, which has seen him traverse leagues and countries. As the negotiations progress, soccer enthusiasts eagerly await official confirmation of Suarez's move to Inter Miami, heralding an exciting new era for both the player and the club. Stay tuned for updates as this high-profile transfer inches closer to fruition.