Lionel Messi’s arrival in Major League Soccer (MLS) has sparked excitement, with fans and experts hailing his influence as a game-changer for American soccer, reported by GOAL. The Argentine icon made a sensational move to the United States, joining Inter Miami after departing Paris Saint-Germain. Since his arrival, Messi has not only dazzled on the field but also elevated the profile of American soccer on the global stage.

Former USMNT star Eddie Lewis, who previously played alongside David Beckham at LA Galaxy, emphasized Messi’s significance, likening him to Beckham as an ambassador for the sport. Lewis highlighted Messi’s enduring magic, captivating fans for over two decades. Off the pitch, Messi's presence is expected to shape the future of soccer in the Americas, inspiring young talents to view MLS as a pathway to European football.

Reflecting on Beckham’s impact on MLS during its early days, Lewis noted that Beckham’s arrival transformed the league, bringing global recognition and turning MLS into a household name. Beckham’s star power extended beyond the field, making him a top-tier ambassador for soccer. Beckham's relentless efforts led to the inclusion of a MLS expansion franchise option in his contract, paving the way for Messi’s arrival in Miami.

Beckham’s vision and dedication are evident as he successfully orchestrated Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami. With Messi’s magic on display, American soccer is set to witness a transformative era, attracting attention from fans worldwide and propelling MLS into a global gateway for soccer talent. Stay tuned for more updates on Messi’s impact and Inter Miami’s journey in the MLS.