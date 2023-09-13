Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi, accompanied by his spouse Antonella Roccuzzo, has ventured into real estate with a substantial investment in a stunning waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This noteworthy acquisition was orchestrated through a company overseen by Messi's financial manager, Alfonso Nebot, a detail confirmed by official records and trusted sources.

Messi, who made his much-anticipated move to Inter Miami in July, has enjoyed remarkable success with the team, securing an impressive record of eight victories and four draws. The former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) man led his national team to a glorious triumph in the World Cup last year. He is competing in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with an upcoming match scheduled in Bolivia.

Messi and Roccuzzo acquired the exquisite property at 91 Compass Lane from John and Stacy Dickerson for $10.8 million. Astonishingly, the Dickersons had purchased the estate just 16 months prior for $9 million, marking a remarkable 20 percent surge in its value.

Located on a generous 0.4-acre plot, the Inter Miami ace's mansion offers an expansive 10,500 square feet of living space, boasting eight luxurious bedrooms and a sprawl 170-foot waterfront complete with two private docks. The mansion also features a captivating waterfront pool, a well-appointed gym and spa room, and a state-of-the-art Italian kitchen, all meticulously maintained as of 2022.

Messi's new house is at a prime location, just a mere 5 miles from Drive Pink Stadium and the adjacent training facilities of Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale. With Messi's deal at Inter Miami estimated to be valued between $50 million and $60 million, including equity in the team and lucrative revenue-sharing agreements with iconic brands such as Adidas and Apple, this move to Fort Lauderdale represents not only a remarkable investment but also a testament to his enduring success on and off the pitch.

Notably, Sergio Busquets, who joined Lionel Messi in Inter Miami this summer, recently secured a waterfront paradise in Sea Ranch Lakes, shelling out approximately $8.7 million for a property near Messi's new mansion. Additionally, Messi owns three opulent condominiums in Sunny Isles Beach, including one in the prestigious Porsche Design Tower, a development completed in late 2016 by Gil Dezer's esteemed Dezer Development.