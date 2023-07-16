In a disappointing start to their new era with Lionel Messi, Inter Miami suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of St. Louis on Saturday. The result extended their winless streak to 11 matches in MLS, highlighting the challenging situation the team finds itself in, reported by goal.com.

The news of Messi's arrival at the Florida-based club had generated excitement among fans and raised hopes for a turnaround in fortunes. However, Inter Miami failed to translate that anticipation into a positive performance on the pitch. Facing the Western Conference leaders, they were outplayed and unable to find the back of the net.

Inter Miami's winless run stretches back to mid-May when they secured a victory against New England Revolution. Since then, the team has struggled to find consistency and climb up the rankings in the Eastern Conference. The responsibility now lies with Messi and the experienced Sergio Busquets to lead the team's revival and propel them to better results.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting Messi's debut for the club, which is expected to take place in the upcoming Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul on July 22. The Argentine superstar's presence on the field is anticipated to bring a new dynamic and inject renewed hope into Inter Miami's campaign.

Manager Gerardo Martino will be under pressure to find the right formula and guide the team out of their current slump. With the arrival of Messi, there is a glimmer of optimism that the team can turn their fortunes around and climb up the standings. However, it will require a collective effort from the players to address the issues that have plagued them in recent matches.

Inter Miami will need to quickly regroup and analyze their shortcomings to bounce back from this defeat. The integration of Lionel Messi into the squad will undoubtedly bring a new level of quality and excitement, but it will ultimately be the collective performance of the team that determines their success moving forward.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV.