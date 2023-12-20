Inter Miami star Lionel Messi stays true to his roots

Lionel Messi, the football legend, has not only conquered the soccer world but still continues to showcase his talent on the pitch with Inter Miami. While Messi's skills have evolved over his illustrious career, so has his approach to maintaining peak performance, especially in terms of diet and fitness. Despite global fame, Messi stays connected to his Argentine roots, particularly through his love for traditional dishes, reported by GOAL.

One Argentine specialty close to Messi's heart is Milanesa Napolitana, a breaded cutlet enriched with ham, salt, oregano, fried beef, tomatoes, onions, and cheese. Messi's personal twist involves his mother's recipe for the chicken variation, which features a delightful mix of eggs, parsley, garlic-infused breadcrumbs, and Parmesan cheese.

In an interview with Ole, Messi expressed his fondness for his mother's Milanesa, emphasizing the unique sauce that complements the dish. Despite having savored numerous delicacies, the football icon cherishes the memories of the Milanesa served in his childhood home.

In addition to Milanesa, Messi relishes Asado, a quintessential Argentine BBQ feast laden with beef, lamb, sausages, and hearty dishes. In his Miami home, Messi boasts a large stainless steel asada, ensuring he can recreate the authentic Argentine BBQ experience.

A peek into Messi's dietary preferences reveals his love for roasted chicken with root vegetables, a balanced meal ideal for fueling intense training sessions. Messi's favorite foods extend to include pizza, green eggs and ham, and rice and beans, showcasing a palate that combines tradition with personal preferences.

As Lionel Messi continues to dazzle on the field, his culinary choices provide a glimpse into the grounded and authentic persona that complements his football genius.