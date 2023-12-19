Inter Miami and Lionel Messi has added another exciting fixture to its pre-season lineup, Messi's childhood club, Newell’s Old Boys

Football fans are in for a treat as Inter Miami, Lionel Messi‘s current club, has added another exciting fixture to its pre-season lineup, reported by GOAL. The Argentine maestro is set to reunite with his childhood club, Newell’s Old Boys, in a friendly scheduled for February 15 at DRV PNK Stadium.

Messi's journey to football superstardom began in Rosario with Newell’s Old Boys before making a groundbreaking move to Barcelona at the age of 13 in 2000. The reunion promises to be a special moment for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and the club that played a pivotal role in shaping his career.

In addition to facing Newell’s, Messi is gearing up for clashes with El Salvador, a Hong Kong Select XI, Vissel Kobe, and an encounter labeled ‘The Last Dance' against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal at the Riyadh Cup in Saudi Arabia during Inter Miami's first international tour.

Former Newell’s player and Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino expressed his excitement, stating, “I am delighted to welcome my beloved Newell's to our home here in Miami. It will be a special match due to everything Newell's Old Boys means to me. It will also be a good opportunity to prepare for what will surely be an exciting season.”

Inter Miami's Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson echoed the enthusiasm, emphasizing the significance of playing a pre-season match at DRV PNK Stadium, adding, “This match against Newell's is a great addition to a set of matches that will put us in the best position possible to compete in 2024. We're excited for what is ahead.”

As Lionel Messi, now 36, continues to chase major honors with Inter Miami, fans worldwide eagerly anticipate witnessing the football legend's return to his roots in what promises to be a memorable reunion on February 15.