Lionel Messi‘s move to Inter Miami has proven to be a game-changer for Major League Soccer (MLS), catapulting the league into the spotlight and overcoming what many consider its “biggest challenge“, reported by GOAL. The Argentine superstar, having joined Inter Miami in the summer on a free transfer from PSG, has left an indelible mark both on and off the field.

Messi played a pivotal role in securing Inter Miami's first piece of silverware, the Leagues Cup, showcasing his enduring impact on the game. Jesse Marsch, former coach of New York Red Bulls and Leeds United, believes Messi's arrival has been a turning point, making the football world recognize that MLS is now “coming alive.”

According to Marsch, MLS faced a unique challenge due to its geographic distance from the football hubs in Europe. However, Messi's presence has shattered preconceptions, drawing attention to the league's vibrancy and raising its global profile.

Messi's influence extends beyond the pitch, attracting celebrities to MLS matches and turning his iconic No. 10 shirt at Inter Miami into a coveted fashion item according to Vogue. Ticket demand to witness the World Cup winner in action has surged, driving up prices and underlining the widespread anticipation surrounding Messi's performances.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in MLS?

Although currently in the off-season, Lionel Messi has been spotted diligently preparing for the upcoming campaign at the gym. Inter Miami, led by the Argentina captain, is set to return to action in early 2024, with pre-season friendlies against Newell's Old Boys and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on the horizon. Messi's venture into MLS continues to captivate fans, making headlines and reshaping perceptions of football in the United States.