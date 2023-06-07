The Lionel Messi era in PSG is officially over. Right now, the talk of the town is where the GOAT intends to take his talents next season. A return to his boyhood club, Barcelona, has emerged as the most plausible scenario for the 35-year-old, but at this point, it appears that another big player has joined in on the race to sign him. This comes in the form of Inter Miami of the MLS.

According to a new report by The Athletic, Messi is now seriously considering a move to the United States. The same report also indicated that the Argentine could be lured to America in the coming weeks/months:

“Multiple sources briefed on the negotiations said there is growing hope that Inter Miami could close a deal to bring the World Cup winner to MLS as soon as this summer. Those sources also warned that confidence in a deal with Messi has fluctuated week to week and even day to day,” read the report.

Apparently, Messi has now narrowed down his choices to two teams — Barcelona and Inter Miami. Contrary to other reports, a move to Saudi Arabia to potentially follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo is “not under consideration.”

According to The Athletic's report, Messi could make his Inter Miami debut as soon as July 21st in the squad's Leagues Cup match against Mexican side Cruz Azul.

This move is not all about football for Lionel Messi, though. There's a lot more at stake for him given how MLS and Apple have reportedly discussed “offering Messi a share of the revenue generated by new subscribers to MLS Season Pass.” Even Adidas, Messi's sportswear sponsor, has gotten in on the action, reportedly putting a profit-sharing agreement with Messi on the table. Moreover, it has also been reported that “Messi’s deal likely would include the option to purchase a percentage of an MLS team upon the end of his time as a player in MLS.”

Needless to say, the Americans really, really want Messi to take his talents Stateside, and they are putting in a concerted effort to try and pry him away from a potential Barcelona reunion.

“The league has gotten very creative with all of this,” one MLS stakeholder said of the potential deal. “Everything is on the table.”