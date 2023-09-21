Inter Miami may gotten the win over Toronto FC in their MLS matchup but it came at a huge cost. Lionel Messi had to leave the game before halftime after playing only 37 minutes. It is speculated that the star has been nursing a right leg injury and/or fatigue since he joined the club. Tata Martino confirmed that tests were done on Messi but they did not show signs of any damage to the player's body, via Safid Deen of USA Today.

“He had an old injury that had been bothering him. The scans he had with the national team. They didn’t show any injury. We still saved him to be safe,” the Inter Miami manager said.

Lionel Messi has not suffered anything too bad during his MLS stint. It could be that Father Time is starting to catch up to him. The Inter Miami star could be entering the twilight of his career and extra care might be needed to keep him in prime condition.

But, Tata Martino did verify that there is no injury to Messi's muscles despite his early exit against Toronto FC, “We don’t think he has a muscular injury. That’s also from a conversation I just had with him. But we have to continue being careful. And we’ll look at it the next few days.”

Nonetheless, the Herons still got away with a win to improve their MLS record. Robert Taylor sent two goals to the back of the net. Facundo Farias and Benja Cremaschi also notched goals to demolish the Canadian team.