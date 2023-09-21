Inter Miami star Lionel Messi was forced to leave Wednesday's MLS game against Toronto FC due to an apparent injury.

Messi started in the game but was subbed out after 36 minutes. It is unknown what kind of injury he's dealing with, but it's worth noting that Messi missed their Saturday showdown with Atlanta United due to muscle fatigue. Whether his latest setback is related to his previous problem remains to be seen. However, he was seen stretching and nursing his right leg minutes prior to his exit.

Before he left the match, Messi gave his captain's armband to DeAndre Yedlin, via ClutchPoints on X.

Lionel Messi gives the captain's armband to DeAndre Yedlin as he substituted out for Inter Miami due to injury after 36 minutes of play. Hope Leo is okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Toa9SFsQjM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 21, 2023

While it doesn't seem to be a serious injury, it's still a concerning development since Lionel Messi has been dealing with various setbacks in recent weeks. Earlier in the month when he played for Argentina, Messi sat out their World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia due to injury.

Messi hasn't gotten a lot of rest as well. After featuring for Argentina against Ecuador, Wednesday's game was actually his 13th game in just two months, highlighting the heavy workload he has been taking ever since arriving in the US.

Hopefully, Messi's injury is indeed nothing serious and that he'll be able to get back to the field sooner rather than later. Inter Miami have lost just once since his arrival, and it's in a game where he didn't feature (against Atlanta United), so his massive impact on the team is clear.

For what it's worth, the Herons scored at halftime against Toronto FC to go up 1-0. Sure enough, the challenge is on them to hold the fort with Messi out.