Lionel Messi, the legendary Argentine and Inter Miami forward, aimed a brutal dig at his former PSG teammate, Vitinha, earlier this year, leading to speculation about the midfielder's departure from the club, reported by GOAL. Messi's comment is said to have deeply affected the Portuguese playmaker, who has since found improved form during the 2023-24 season.

The exchange between Messi and Vitinha occurred during a training session in early 2023, with Messi delivering a pointed criticism directed at his teammate. According to reports from French newspaper L'Equipe, Messi bluntly told Vitinha, “Not only are you bad, but you're also hurting me.”

Vitinha had experienced a challenging first season at PSG after joining from Porto in July 2022. Despite being a regular starter under coach Christophe Galtier, the midfielder faced criticism from fans for his inconsistent performances. Messi's harsh words may have further intensified the scrutiny and pressure on Vitinha.

Fortunately for PSG, the Portuguese midfielder has showcased improved form in the 2023-24 season. He notably delivered a memorable performance against Dortmund in the recent Champions League clash, demonstrating his potential to be a valuable asset for the team.

Despite the reported exchange with Lionel Messi, Vitinha is set to continue representing PSG in their upcoming Ligue 1 match against Marseille this weekend. Messi, on the other hand, is poised to make his return to the Inter Miami first team in their fixture against Toronto.

The incident sheds light on the intense competition and high expectations within top football clubs and underscores the challenges faced by players in adapting to new environments and meeting the standards set by their teammates and fans.