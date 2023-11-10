Discover Inter Miami's strategic moves as they gear up for the 2024 MLS season. A potential Lionel Messi Luis Suarez on the cards.

Inter Miami, pursuing a dream team, secured a significant addition ahead of the 2024 MLS season as Luis Suarez showcased his striking prowess with a stunning hat-trick for Gremio. The veteran forward's 19-minute performance secured a remarkable 4-3 comeback against Botofogo, proving his worth as he readies himself for a new chapter with Inter Miami.

Suarez's exceptional display propelled Gremio to level points with Botofogo in the Brazilian Serie A and highlighted his potential impact at Inter Miami. Having already signed ex-Barcelona stalwarts Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets, Miami continues to fortify their squad, aiming to dominate the MLS.

Amidst these potential new acquisitions, the inception of Miami's Barcelona reunion has laid the groundwork for a formidable team. According to Mirror, under Argentine coach Gerardo Martino's tenure, Miami is preparing for a fresh start after a challenging MLS campaign. Although Messi's arrival came too late to transform their league performance, it did secure the club's first-ever Leagues Cup title.

The imminent arrival of Suarez and potential talks for midfielder Ivan Rakitic signal Miami's continuous ambition. Messi's purported interest in bringing Rakitic to Inter Miami indicates their efforts to bolster the squad. Rakitic, nearing the end of his contract with Sevilla, has garnered attention from the Spanish club for a contract extension. However, despite MLS salary constraints, Miami's potential lure extends beyond wages, offering enticing endorsement opportunities and exposure in the international football scene.

As Inter Miami gears up for a transformative MLS season, their strides in acquiring top talent, including the Barcelona reunion and the potential addition of Rakitic, solidify their intent to dominate the league and make a substantial impact in the upcoming season.