Excitement is brewing in Miami as Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is set to make his return against New York City FC in a friendly match, reported by GOAL. This event, dubbed “Noche d’Or,” aims to celebrate Messi's remarkable achievement of being named the best player on the planet for the eighth time in his illustrious career. The Ballon d’Or will be on display in Florida as a testament to Messi's greatness.

Inter Miami's head coach, Tata Martino, expressed his enthusiasm for Messi's participation, emphasizing that the match is all about celebrating Messi's Ballon d’Or win and providing fans with a chance to see him and his teammates in action one more time before the season concludes. The friendly against NYCFC this Saturday at 2 p.m. marks the end of Inter Miami's MLS season, with the team already in their off-season break. Some players might still have international duties later this month.

The match against NYCFC will serve as a farewell to the 2023 season for Inter Miami stars, who will regroup for their 2024 pre-season campaign starting on January 10. Plans are underway to organize additional friendly matches during the pre-season, with discussions ongoing about potential opponents, including the possibility of facing Newell’s Old Boys, the team that played a significant role in Messi's rise to superstardom.

While Inter Miami had initially planned a two-game tour in China this month, those arrangements have been canceled. Instead, fans can look forward to witnessing Messi's brilliance on the field in their home stadium, DRV PNK Stadium, as the club bids adieu to an eventful season, highlighted by Lionel Messi's contributions that led to a historic Leagues Cup triumph and a place in the U.S. Open Cup final.