Lionel Messi shocked the world on Wednesday when it was announced that he would be joining Inter Miami this upcoming summer after leaving French giants PSG after a two-season stint with the club. This is a huge move for Messi, the MLS, and Inter Miami, and it's safe to say the South Florida club is experiencing quite an increase in popularity.

Messi is one of the biggest names in soccer, and he has tons of fans who will follow him over the club he plays for. As a result, tons of fans have quickly become Inter Miami fans in the blink of an eye, leading to tons of social media growth for the club. In fact, after gaining a whooping 4.2 million followers on Instagram in the past 24 hours, Inter Miami has more followers than any club in the NFL, MLB, NHL, and MLS now.

Inter Miami CF has gained 4.2 million Instagram followers in the last 24 hours — and now has more followers than any NFL, MLB, NHL, or MLS team. That's crazy 😳 pic.twitter.com/Z91ShyIy8O — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 8, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Messi is undoubtedly one of the biggest sports stars in the world, so it shouldn't be a surprise to see Inter Miami's popularity quickly increase. But for those folks who were doubting how big of a move this would be for the MLS quickly were proven wrong by this ridiculous surge of followers that the club saw.

Messi still isn't even officially a part of the club, so it's safe to say that Inter Miami's social media numbers will continue to soar over the next few days. The addition of the star Argentinian striker has been met with quite a bit of fanfare, and it's safe to say that this move is going to be huge for Inter Miami in several different ways.