Folarin Balogun's recent goal-scoring exploits at Monaco have sparked excitement for his potential role in the USMNT

Folarin Balogun‘s recent goal-scoring exploits at Monaco have sparked excitement for his potential role in the USMNT, reported by GOAL. As he continues to shine in Ligue 1, the challenge for Gregg Berhalter lies in translating Balogun's success to the international stage.

Balogun's style, exemplified by his recent goal against PSG, is characterized by dynamic runs, sharp changes in direction, and clinical finishing. Despite Monaco's 5-2 loss to PSG, Balogun's goal showcased his ability to make a statement against top-tier opponents.

Since his move to Monaco, Balogun has netted four goals, underlining his value. As the USMNT aims to integrate him more effectively, understanding the key components of his success is crucial.

In his initial eight appearances for the USMNT, Balogun has contributed three goals, showcasing moments of brilliance amid periods of adaptation. Managing expectations for the 22-year-old striker, still navigating the transition to international football, is imperative.

Balogun's strengths lie in his prowess on counter-attacks, utilizing pace and intelligent positioning. His time at Reims highlighted his effectiveness in transitions, with the team strategically moving the ball to exploit his finishing ability.

Recognizing Balogun's proficiency in making runs behind the defensive line, Berhalter emphasized the importance of players recognizing and capitalizing on these runs. The recent international window saw mixed success in delivering the necessary service.

As Balogun's return to action with the USMNT approaches, the challenge will be optimizing his form for crucial matches, including the Nations League semifinal against Jamaica and the Copa America. The Copa America serves as a significant stage for Balogun to showcase his abilities against formidable opponents.

The key takeaway from Monaco's playbook is the emphasis on Folarin Balogun's strengths—leveraging counter-attacks, recognizing his movement, and delivering precise service. Balogun's growth trajectory aligns with the team's ambitions, presenting the potential for a pivotal role in the USMNT's pursuit of success on the international stage. With patience, understanding, and effective integration, Balogun could become a game-changing asset for the USMNT.