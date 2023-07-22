Lionel Messi was the talk of the town in Miami before he stepped foot on the pitch for Inter Miami on Friday night. And after her debut performance, the footballing legend is likely to continue to generate buzz around the city.

Messi came on as a second-half substitute for Inter Miami against Liga MX side Cruz Azul. And with the final shot of the contest, Miami's newest superstar scored the game-winning goal.

The goal itself created a special moment for Inter Miami as a club, and American soccer as a whole. However, the official Liga MX Twitter account shared an absolutely jaw-dropping view of Messi's winner that has to be seen to be believed.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The first half of Friday's match saw Inter Miami begin on the backfoot. Cruz Azul controlled the run of play, especially in the early stages. They had a number of scoring chances but failed to slot one home.

As the first half neared an end, however, Miami made their move. Finnish international Robert Taylor struck a ball just inside the danger area. It glanced off the far side post and past Cruz Azul goalkeeper Andrés Gudiño for the opening tally.

Interestingly, Cruz Azul stole momentum of their own after Messi entered the game. Uriel Antuna scored off a shot that knicked the arm of Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender and went in.

Messi's free-kick goal marks the first goal of his tenure in North American soccer. He has a chance to add another goal to his Inter Miami account on Tuesday when the club faces Atlanta United in another Leagues Cup fixture.