Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Milan Skriniar's departure from Inter Milan left a sour taste in the mouth of the Serie A club's sporting director, Giuseppe Marotta. While the Croatian has quickly become crucial in PSG's defense for the 2023-24 season, Marotta expressed his disappointment with the Slovakian defender, accusing him of undermining the club's history and values.

Marotta's comments to Gazzetta dello Sport shed light on his frustration, as he claimed that Skriniar pretended to consider a contract extension with Inter Milan while harboring different intentions. The sporting director expressed his sense of letdown, emphasizing that players go against club leadership and its history and values when they choose not to extend their contract.

The Inter CEO revealed that Inter Milan had presented multiple contract extension options to Skriniar, including the possibility of a release clause that would benefit both the player and the club. However, the new PSG man consistently declined these offers.

After leaving Inter Milan as a free agent in June, the Croatian defender signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Now, at 28, he aims to be a linchpin in PSG's defense, a role that becomes even more critical in light of Marquinhos' recent struggles.

Skriniar's transfer from Inter Milan to PSG might have been a professional move for the player, but Inter's leadership has stirred strong sentiments. The comments by Giuseppe Marotta underline the complex and sometimes contentious nature of player departures in the world of football, where loyalty and club values often clash with individual career choices.