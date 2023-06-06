Romelu Lukaku believes Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe will take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lukaku and Inter Milan will have to deal with the threat of Manchester City striker Haaland when they meet in the Champions League final this weekend.

Haaland has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign with City as his 52 goals in 52 games have helped Pep Guardiola's side win the double so far while the Norwegian international broke multiple records along the way.

Mbappe, meanwhile, scored 41 goals in 43 games in all competitions for PSG this season. And as far as Lukaku is concerned, the duo will eventually replace Messi and Ronaldo on the world stage within the next two years.

“I think he [Haaland] will dominate, with Mbappe, world football for the next 10 years,” Lukaku said in an interview with CNN (via Eurosport). “They will be fighting from the new generation.

“They will really take over (from Messi and Ronaldo) in the next two years.”

With Ronaldo now playing in Saudi Arabia and Messi potentially joining him there soon, it's certainly a possibility.

The biggest indicator that they've replaced Messi and Ronaldo is once they start winning Ballon d'Ors and Erling Haaland could be in with a shout if City defeat Inter in the Champions League final and win the treble.

Inter will be looking to stop that from happening, and even though Lukaku acknowledges they are massive underdogs, he plans on simply enjoying the moment.

“It’s a beautiful thing, playing probably against the best team in the world,” Lukaku added. “I just want to enjoy it, not having pressure, just enjoy the moment, enjoy the build-up, go there to have the best result possible.

“Man City is a well-drilled team. [Pep] Guardiola is such a good coach because every game is a different game plan. They have different patterns every game. And you know [Haaland] with these movements and the way how they open defenses up at the end, he will get those chances because those movements and the patterns that they do, they synchronize very well.”

The Champions League final takes place Saturday at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Turkey, Istanbul.