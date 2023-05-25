Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni is set to sign a long-term extension with Inter Milan at the end of the season. The 24-year-old has one year left on his deal at the San Siro. However, the Italian giants hope to tie him to a new contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the defender said, “I feel perfect here at Inter, I’m on the same page with the club. I think we will continue together, and the new deal is close”. The new contract will keep Bastoni with the Italian giants until 2028, and he will earn €5m net per season plus add-ons.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Inter have learnt from the mistake of Milan Skriniar’s situation. The Slovakian had one year left on his contract at the San Siro but refused a contract extension before walking away on a free to Paris Saint Germain. The reported extension of Bastoni diffuses all the reports linking him with a move to Juventus, PSG and Manchester City this summer.

Inter Milan won the Coppa Italia Final against Fiorentina thanks to a brace from Lautaro Martinez. The World Cup winner ensured that the 2010 Champions League winners came from behind to win their first trophy of the season. Now, their focus is the Champions League final against Manchester City. The English champions go into the final as the heavy favourites, but Inter know what it takes to beat a Pep Guardiola team deep in the Champions League. In the 2010 semi-final, they beat Guardiola’sGuardiola’sto advance to the final, which was fundamental to their treble-winning season.