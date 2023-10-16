Robert Kirkman revealed a major update on Invincible season 3 during New York Comic Con.

Kirkman, who is behind creating and producing the animated Invincible series on Prime Video, mentioned that season 3 is already being worked on, according to an interview from ComicBook.com.

And it sounds like things are moving right along.

Update on Invincible Season 3

“I've seen animatics of every episode (in season 3),” the creator confirmed. “So I've seen things moving. I've seen the actors all edited together. I've seen our amazing directing crew and all the board artists have some form of the show together.”

He added, “And so I've seen the entire season in rough form, laid out. I've seen all the movements I've seen where the season ends up, and it's really cool. Like I say, it, it's an escalating show.”

Regarding how Invincible is developed, it seems each season is building upon the other.

“Season one was where it's at, season two is where it's at. Season three is a little bit higher. And so it's tough talking about season three now because no one's seen season two yet, but it's really cool being as far along as we are and having the confidence to know, ‘Oh, you like season one? If you like season one, you're going to love season two, and if you really love season two, you're really, really going to love season three,” Kirkman said.

As for season two, it will premiere next month on Prime. The voice cast includes Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, and Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, to name a few.

Sounds like as soon as fans watch Invincible Season 2, season 3 might be ready for release right behind it.