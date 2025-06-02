Jun 2, 2025 at 9:24 AM ET

Finally, fans of Ed Sheeran have heard his new song “Sapphire” from his upcoming album Play.

He performed it during a concert for the first time during his May 30, 2025, Mathematics Tour stop in Madrid, Spain. During the next show on the following night, Sheeran once again performed it along with another unreleased song from the album called “Opening.”

Videos have surfaced of Sheeran performing the song for the first time with his loop pedal. He had previously performed acoustic versions of it at his Old Phone pub.

The video showed him constructing the layers of the song. While the song is unreleased, the crowd chanted “Sapphire!” during the chorus. “Your lights, your face, your eyes exploding like fireworks in the sky,” Sheeran sings.

When does Ed Sheeran's new song “Sapphire” come out?

“Sapphire” is a signature Sheeran pop song. Its infectious and upbeat tone is bound to be an earworm for fans, and the official song drops on June 5, 2025, as a single.

It will be the third single from his upcoming album Play. Previously, Sheeran released “Azizam” and “Old Phone” on April 4 and May 1, respectively.

Whether or not Sheeran plans on releasing more singles for the album is unknown. Play will be released on September 12, 2025, so there will be over three months between “Sapphire” and the album drop.

Sheeran's two shows in Madrid, Spain, mark the start of the final European leg of the Mathematics Tour. In July, Sheeran will play shows in his hometown of Ipswich, England, to promote Play.

The Mathematics Tour is Sheeran's longest to date. It started in 2022 and is in its fourth year on the road. It will conclude in September 2025 when he visits Germany again.

A total of 168 shows are planned for the tour's run over the last few years. That is still nearly 100 fewer shows than his last tour, the Divide Tour, which stretched from March 16, 2017, to August 26, 2019.

While on the Mathematics Tour, Sheeran has released two albums. Subtract and Autumn Variations both came out in 2023. Additionally, he has released a greatest hits album (The Mathematics Tour Collection) and his first live album, Tour Collection: Live.