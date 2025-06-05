After making his epic return from injury, everything is going well for WWE Superstar Bronson Reed, who compared the experience to the new Sinners movie and the upcoming single release from Sabrina Carpenter.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his excitement about being back. One fan in the comments responded to his message, saying, “U know ball[,] goat.”

“Bronson is back on your TV, Sinners is out today on digital, and [Sabrina Carpenter] released that teaser,” his post read. “Life's good.”

Of course, Reed is referring to the digital release of Ryan Coogler's Sinners, which stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role and Hailee Steinfeld.

To date, Sinners has grossed over $350 million worldwide at the box office. Now, those who missed it in theaters will have a chance to see it from the comfort of their home.

The movie follows a set of twins, played by Jordan, who return to their hometown to open a juke joint. There, they encounter a threat even more sinister than expected.

As for Carpenter, she began teasing her new single, “Manchild,” on June 2, 2025, with cryptic social media posts. The single will be released on June 5, 2025, at 8 pm EST.

WWE star Bronson Reed's return from injury

At the May 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, Reed made his return from an injury he suffered at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2024.

His injury kept Reed out of action for almost seven months. He returned and attacked CM Punk and Sami Zayn during their tag team match against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

In turn, Reed joined Rollins' new faction with Breakker and Paul Heyman. Rollins began his relationship with Heyman at WrestleMania 41 when the latter betrayed his friends Punk and Roman Reigns.

Now, Rollins' heel stable is running roughshod over the Monday Night RAW roster. Rollins qualified for the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, and you can expect Breakker and Reed to interfere to help him win.

Reed has been having the run of his career since returning in 2022. He was previously with WWE from 2019-21 before being released. He then joined New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) from 2021-22 before making his WWE return.

Since his WWE return, Reed has become one of their top heels. He won the 2024 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and competed with the new Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames.