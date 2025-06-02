Jun 2, 2025 at 11:31 AM ET

There are a lot of cameos in the trailer for Netflix's Adam Sandler-led Happy Gilmore 2, ranging from Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Stephen A. Smith.

Netflix dropped the new trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 at their 2025 Tudum event. There are more than 30 big-name cameos in the movie, but here is a breakdown of the 30 biggest.

The 30 biggest Happy Gilmore 2 cameos

Below are the 30 most notable cameos seen in the Happy Gilmore 2 trailer.

Travis Kelce

Bad Bunny

Stephen A. Smith

MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman)

Post Malone

Eric Andre

Margaret Qualley

Martin Herilhy

Jackie Sandler

Sunny Sandler

Sadie Sandler

John Daly

Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny)

Dan Patrick

Ken Jennings

Marcello Hernandez

Ocasio

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Benny Safdie

Scottie Scheffler

Nelly Korda

Bryson DeChambeau

Reggie Bush

Fernando Marrero

Becky Lynch

Nikki Garcia (aka Nikki Bella)

Eminem

Rory McIlroy

Boban Marjanović (also in Hustle)

A family affair for Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2

Recently, Sandler has been utilizing his real-life family in his movies. While Julie Bowen returns to play his wife in Happy Gilmore 2, Sandler's real wife, Jackie Sandler, appears in the trailer.

Additionally, his daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sandler, both have roles in the Happy Gilmore sequel as well. Sunny plays Vienna, Sandler's on-screen daughter. Previously, Sunny starred in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah along with her father, mother, and sister.

Sandler's old co-stars and collaborators

Besides his family, Sandler enlisted the help of some of his past collaborators. Boban Marjanović, who previously played in the NBA for several years, appears in the movie.

Article Continues Below

Previously, Marjanović and Sandler appeared in the basketball drama Hustle together. Marjanović has also had roles in We Will Be the World, Divine Comedy, and Joh nWick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

Benny Safdie also makes a brief appearance in the trailer. He directed Sandler in Uncut Gems with his brother, Josh Safdie, in 2019.

Travis Kelce, Stephen A. Smith, Bad Bunny, and others' roles in Happy Gilmore 2

The likes of Kelce, Smith, and Bad Bunny will have roles in the Happy Gilmore sequel. Kelce only has a blink-or-you'll-miss-it part in the trailer, as he scares Bunny's character.

Bad Bunny appears to have one of the larger celebrity roles. He plays Happy's (Sandler) new caddie, and they will surely share an interesting dynamic.

Smith appears alongside Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings and Cam'ron in the trailer. It looks like he is playing a sportscaster, so presumably, he will be playing himself.

Happy Gilmore 2 will be released on Netflix on July 25.