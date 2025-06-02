There are a lot of cameos in the trailer for Netflix's Adam Sandler-led Happy Gilmore 2, ranging from Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Stephen A. Smith.
Netflix dropped the new trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 at their 2025 Tudum event. There are more than 30 big-name cameos in the movie, but here is a breakdown of the 30 biggest.
The 30 biggest Happy Gilmore 2 cameos
Below are the 30 most notable cameos seen in the Happy Gilmore 2 trailer.
- Travis Kelce
- Bad Bunny
- Stephen A. Smith
- MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman)
- Post Malone
- Eric Andre
- Margaret Qualley
- Martin Herilhy
- Jackie Sandler
- Sunny Sandler
- Sadie Sandler
- John Daly
- Dan Patrick
- Ken Jennings
- Marcello Hernandez
- Collin Morikawa
- Xander Schauffele
- Benny Safdie
- Scottie Scheffler
- Nelly Korda
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Reggie Bush
- Fernando Marrero
- Becky Lynch
- Nikki Garcia (aka Nikki Bella)
- Eminem
- Rory McIlroy
- Boban Marjanović (also in Hustle)
A family affair for Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2
Recently, Sandler has been utilizing his real-life family in his movies. While Julie Bowen returns to play his wife in Happy Gilmore 2, Sandler's real wife, Jackie Sandler, appears in the trailer.
Additionally, his daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sandler, both have roles in the Happy Gilmore sequel as well. Sunny plays Vienna, Sandler's on-screen daughter. Previously, Sunny starred in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah along with her father, mother, and sister.
Sandler's old co-stars and collaborators
Besides his family, Sandler enlisted the help of some of his past collaborators. Boban Marjanović, who previously played in the NBA for several years, appears in the movie.
Previously, Marjanović and Sandler appeared in the basketball drama Hustle together. Marjanović has also had roles in We Will Be the World, Divine Comedy, and Joh nWick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.
Benny Safdie also makes a brief appearance in the trailer. He directed Sandler in Uncut Gems with his brother, Josh Safdie, in 2019.
Travis Kelce, Stephen A. Smith, Bad Bunny, and others' roles in Happy Gilmore 2
The likes of Kelce, Smith, and Bad Bunny will have roles in the Happy Gilmore sequel. Kelce only has a blink-or-you'll-miss-it part in the trailer, as he scares Bunny's character.
Bad Bunny appears to have one of the larger celebrity roles. He plays Happy's (Sandler) new caddie, and they will surely share an interesting dynamic.
Smith appears alongside Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings and Cam'ron in the trailer. It looks like he is playing a sportscaster, so presumably, he will be playing himself.
Happy Gilmore 2 will be released on Netflix on July 25.