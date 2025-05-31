The summer heat is creeping in, but Netflix isn’t letting up either. The streaming giant is unloading an exciting wave of new releases for June 2025, with big-name returning series, juicy reality TV, and a surprising batch of nostalgic gems, per Forbes. Whether you're stuck inside dodging mosquitos or winding down after a day in the sun, this month’s additions give plenty of reason to stay glued to the screen.
Topping the list is the return of Netflix’s global juggernaut Squid Game. The third season premieres June 27, arriving just months after season two. This fast turnaround has fans buzzing and raises the stakes for what’s ahead in the high-stakes survival world of the series. If you haven’t caught up on season two yet, now might be your last chance to binge in peace before spoilers flood the internet.
Just before that, on June 25, Netflix revives its spicy social experiment The Ultimatum: Queer Love for a second season. The drama-soaked dating show puts couples to the test by encouraging them to explore other romantic options. This particular version, centered on queer relationships, has already proven more emotionally charged and binge-worthy than its heterosexual counterpart.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Return to the Spotlight
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders returns on June 18 with its second season, continuing a docuseries that captured massive attention when it first debuted in June 2024. Helmed by Cheer and Last Chance U creator Greg Whiteley, the series tracks the highly competitive selection process and grueling schedules of the 2023–24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team.
DCC SEASON TWO WOO! The cheerleaders and the routine that captivated the world are coming back for Season 2!
AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders returns in 2025. pic.twitter.com/H2DqDyn2Di
— Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2024
Originally intended as a spiritual successor to Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, the Netflix version delves deeper, pulling back the curtain on the pressure, physical strain, and cultural contradictions baked into the job. The cheerleaders are depicted as elite athletes, balancing other jobs and managing the mental toll of intense training and public scrutiny. Critics have noted the show’s honest take on gender expectations, with Time’s Judy Berman highlighting how the docuseries doesn’t shy away from complex issues surrounding image, wellness, and performance.
The transparency around low wages and the sacrifices these women make has sparked a wider conversation about labor in professional sports entertainment. Yet what resonates most is the unity among the squad, whose grace under pressure continues to impress both casual viewers and longtime fans of the Cowboys brand.
Full List of What’s New on Netflix — June 2025
Available June 1
The American
Barbarian
Bee Movie
The Birds
The Blues Brothers
The Devil’s Own
Dune (1984)
The Equalizer
Family Plot
Focus
Frenzy
The Great Outdoors
Hitchcock
Hop
The Legend of Zorro
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Neighbors
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
The Nutty Professor
Pokémon The Series: XY
Pokémon The Series: XY: Kalos Quest
Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ
Rear Window
The Theory of Everything
The Town
U-571
Us
Vertigo
June 3
Sara – Woman in the Shadows
June 4
Criminal Code, season 2
Eva Lasting, season 3
Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal
June 5
Barracuda Queens, season 2
Ginny & Georgia, season 3
Tires, season 2
Available June 6
K.O.
Mercy For None
Tyler Perry’s Straw
The Survivors
Available June 7
Boys on the Side
Piece by Piece
Available June 9
The Creature Cases: Chapter 5
Available June 10
Families Like Ours
Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy
Available June 11
Aniela
Cheers to Life
Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft.
Our Times
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster
Available June 12
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, season 2
FUBAR, season 2
Plane
Kings of Jo’Burg, season 3
Available June 14
Grey’s Anatomy, season 21
Available June 16
The Last Witch Hunter
Available June 17
Justin Willman: Magic Lover
Kaulitz & Kaulitz, season 2
Scandal, seasons 1-7
Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem
Available June 18
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, season 2
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico), season 4
Somebody Feed Phil, season 8
YOLANTHE
Available June 19
The Waterfront
Available June 20
KPop Demon Hunters
Olympo
Semi-Soeter
Available June 22
The Intern
Available June 24
Steph Tolev: Filth Queen
Trainwreck: Poop Cruise
Available June 25
The Ultimatum: Queer Love, season 2
Available June 27
Pokémon Horizons — The Search for Laqua, season 2
Squid Game, season 3