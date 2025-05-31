The summer heat is creeping in, but Netflix isn’t letting up either. The streaming giant is unloading an exciting wave of new releases for June 2025, with big-name returning series, juicy reality TV, and a surprising batch of nostalgic gems, per Forbes. Whether you're stuck inside dodging mosquitos or winding down after a day in the sun, this month’s additions give plenty of reason to stay glued to the screen.

Topping the list is the return of Netflix’s global juggernaut Squid Game. The third season premieres June 27, arriving just months after season two. This fast turnaround has fans buzzing and raises the stakes for what’s ahead in the high-stakes survival world of the series. If you haven’t caught up on season two yet, now might be your last chance to binge in peace before spoilers flood the internet.

Just before that, on June 25, Netflix revives its spicy social experiment The Ultimatum: Queer Love for a second season. The drama-soaked dating show puts couples to the test by encouraging them to explore other romantic options. This particular version, centered on queer relationships, has already proven more emotionally charged and binge-worthy than its heterosexual counterpart.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Return to the Spotlight

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders returns on June 18 with its second season, continuing a docuseries that captured massive attention when it first debuted in June 2024. Helmed by Cheer and Last Chance U creator Greg Whiteley, the series tracks the highly competitive selection process and grueling schedules of the 2023–24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team.

DCC SEASON TWO WOO! The cheerleaders and the routine that captivated the world are coming back for Season 2! AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders returns in 2025. pic.twitter.com/H2DqDyn2Di — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2024 Expand Tweet

Originally intended as a spiritual successor to Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, the Netflix version delves deeper, pulling back the curtain on the pressure, physical strain, and cultural contradictions baked into the job. The cheerleaders are depicted as elite athletes, balancing other jobs and managing the mental toll of intense training and public scrutiny. Critics have noted the show’s honest take on gender expectations, with Time’s Judy Berman highlighting how the docuseries doesn’t shy away from complex issues surrounding image, wellness, and performance.

The transparency around low wages and the sacrifices these women make has sparked a wider conversation about labor in professional sports entertainment. Yet what resonates most is the unity among the squad, whose grace under pressure continues to impress both casual viewers and longtime fans of the Cowboys brand.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix — June 2025

Available June 1

The American

Barbarian

Bee Movie

The Birds

The Blues Brothers

The Devil’s Own

Dune (1984)

The Equalizer

Family Plot

Focus

Frenzy

The Great Outdoors

Hitchcock

Hop

The Legend of Zorro

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Neighbors

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

The Nutty Professor

Pokémon The Series: XY

Pokémon The Series: XY: Kalos Quest

Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ

Rear Window

The Theory of Everything

The Town

U-571

Us

Vertigo

June 3

Sara – Woman in the Shadows

June 4

Criminal Code, season 2

Eva Lasting, season 3

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal

June 5

Barracuda Queens, season 2

Ginny & Georgia, season 3

Tires, season 2

Available June 6

K.O.

Mercy For None

Tyler Perry’s Straw

The Survivors

Available June 7

Boys on the Side

Piece by Piece

Available June 9

The Creature Cases: Chapter 5

Available June 10

Families Like Ours

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy

Available June 11

Aniela

Cheers to Life

Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft.

Our Times

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster

Available June 12

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, season 2

FUBAR, season 2

Plane

Available June 13

Kings of Jo’Burg, season 3

Available June 14

Grey’s Anatomy, season 21

Available June 16

The Last Witch Hunter

Available June 17

Justin Willman: Magic Lover

Kaulitz & Kaulitz, season 2

Scandal, seasons 1-7

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem

Available June 18

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, season 2

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico), season 4

Somebody Feed Phil, season 8

YOLANTHE

Available June 19

The Waterfront

Available June 20

KPop Demon Hunters

Olympo

Semi-Soeter

Available June 22

The Intern

Available June 24

Steph Tolev: Filth Queen

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise

Available June 25

The Ultimatum: Queer Love, season 2

Available June 27

Pokémon Horizons — The Search for Laqua, season 2

Squid Game, season 3